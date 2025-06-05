New Leadership at NSC: Michael Jensen's Controversial Appointment Amid US-Mexico Tensions

The White House has strategically appointed a seasoned special forces operative, Michael Jensen, to oversee Latin America policy at the National Security Council, according to officials. This move follows President Donald Trump's public proposal of deploying U.S. troops into Mexico to battle against drug cartels.

Earlier in the year, the Trump administration classified six Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations—a controversial decision that some observers speculate could act as a legal precursor for U.S. military operations abroad. Despite lacking direct Latin America policy experience, Jensen's military background includes significant special operations expertise.

Jensen's appointment coincides with a tumultuous period at the NSC, marked by substantial personnel reductions and structural reorganization. With the recent push for greater coordination within U.S. foreign policy agencies, the White House emphasizes streamlined processes under President Trump's administration while grappling with international diplomatic adjustments.