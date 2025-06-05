Sudan's Former PM: Military Gains Are Merely Illusions
Sudan's ex-Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok criticizes the military's attempts to form a new government, dismissing its recent territorial recaptures as superficial moves that won't end the ongoing civil war. Hamdok urges addressing the root causes for genuine peace and warns against trusting military leaders for democracy restoration.
Updated: 05-06-2025 07:35 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 07:35 IST
Sudan's former Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok dismissed the military's efforts to establish a new government as superficial, labeling their recent territorial gains in Khartoum as meaningless in the quest to end the country's civil war.
In an exclusive interview, Hamdok, who resigned in early 2022, emphasized that military victories will not conclude the conflict that has ravaged Sudan, leaving countless dead and millions displaced.
Hamdok underscored the need to tackle the fundamental issues driving the war, rebuking any attempts to craft a government without tackling core socio-political problems.
