Left Menu

Sudan's Former PM: Military Gains Are Merely Illusions

Sudan's ex-Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok criticizes the military's attempts to form a new government, dismissing its recent territorial recaptures as superficial moves that won't end the ongoing civil war. Hamdok urges addressing the root causes for genuine peace and warns against trusting military leaders for democracy restoration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Marrakech | Updated: 05-06-2025 07:35 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 07:35 IST
Sudan's Former PM: Military Gains Are Merely Illusions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Morocco

Sudan's former Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok dismissed the military's efforts to establish a new government as superficial, labeling their recent territorial gains in Khartoum as meaningless in the quest to end the country's civil war.

In an exclusive interview, Hamdok, who resigned in early 2022, emphasized that military victories will not conclude the conflict that has ravaged Sudan, leaving countless dead and millions displaced.

Hamdok underscored the need to tackle the fundamental issues driving the war, rebuking any attempts to craft a government without tackling core socio-political problems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025