Justice Catches Up: Key Arrest in 2018 Bhadohi Gangrape Case

In a significant breakthrough, police have arrested Sudama Singh, one of the accused in the 2018 gangrape case of a Dalit woman in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh. Singh had been evading the authorities since the incident, which involved three men. Legal proceedings against him are now underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 05-06-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 10:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Sudama Singh, one of the main accused in the brutal 2018 gangrape of a Dalit woman in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, has been apprehended by police. The arrest, made at his residence in Domanpur village, comes five years after the harrowing incident.

According to Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik, the crime occurred on September 18, 2018, when the victim was en route to purchase medicines. She was accosted by Sunil Kumar Saroj and dragged into an orchard by Singh and another accomplice, Tinku Singh, where the assault took place.

Legal action against Singh progressed following his capture, marking an important step towards justice. Saroj and Tinku Singh are already in custody. The case, marked by severe charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and SC/ST Act, continues in court.

