NZ Disability Taskforce Extended to 2026 With $1B Boost to Reform Support System

The New Zealand Government has announced the one-year extension of the Disability Support Services (DSS) Taskforce, reaffirming its long-term commitment to stabilizing and improving the disability support system. Minister for Disability Issues Louise Upston confirmed that the Taskforce’s mandate has been extended through to 30 June 2026, providing a renewed opportunity to build on recent progress and implement systemic reforms that benefit disabled individuals and their families.

This announcement comes on the heels of a significant $1 billion funding boost over four years, earmarked in Budget 2025, which aims to strengthen the delivery and sustainability of disability support across the country.

Key Budget Allocation: A Strategic Investment in Disability Services

Of the $1 billion committed, approximately $250 million per year will be invested in enhancing services. This includes:

$60 million per year allocated to improve residential care services, addressing long-standing funding constraints and supporting providers.

$190 million per year designated for general DSS services to address increasing cost pressures, especially within community-based care and flexible funding mechanisms.

Minister Upston emphasized the government’s intention to ensure that this funding supports immediate needs while enabling the system to evolve in line with the expectations and experiences of the disability community.

“We are committed to delivering better outcomes for disabled people, their families and carers,” she stated. “Our government has backed this commitment with real funding and a clear mandate for transformation.”

The Role of the Taskforce: From Stabilisation to System Transformation

Established following the recommendations of the August 2024 Independent Review, the DSS Taskforce has played a central role in addressing cost pressures and ensuring efficient delivery of services. It has been tasked with turning those recommendations into practical, people-centered outcomes. With the extension now in place, the Taskforce’s focus will expand to encompass deeper reforms and long-term sustainability.

Among its recent accomplishments are:

Reviewing and revising pricing and contracting arrangements for residential care—reforms that are now being rolled out following the 2025 Budget.

Enhancing forecasting and performance assessment systems , helping DSS manage expenditure more predictably and transparently.

Undertaking a comprehensive review of needs assessment and allocation models, with the aim of introducing more flexible and person-centred funding that better reflects the lived realities of disabled New Zealanders and their carers.

Community Involvement and Next Steps

A core principle guiding the Taskforce's work is inclusive decision-making. Minister Upston reaffirmed her expectation that the disability community will remain actively involved in shaping the delivery of support services. This includes regular consultation with disabled people, whānau, advocacy groups, and care providers to co-design solutions that are effective and empowering.

“My expectation is that DSS will continue to involve the disability community in discussions about how disability support services are delivered,” she said. “I’ll have more to say on the next phase of work in the coming months.”

Future initiatives are expected to focus on refining needs assessment tools, simplifying access to services, and scaling up innovative funding models that give disabled people more autonomy over their support arrangements.

A Turning Point for Disability Support in New Zealand

With an extended mandate, substantial financial backing, and a clear reform trajectory, the DSS Taskforce is now positioned to lead a transformational shift in how New Zealand delivers disability support. The government’s current approach not only seeks to fix the systemic inefficiencies of the past but aims to build a future where equity, dignity, and accessibility are central to public service design.

This moment marks a significant turning point for thousands of New Zealanders living with disabilities and their families, as efforts intensify to create a more responsive, inclusive, and financially sustainable support system.