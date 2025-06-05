Social Media Spat Escalates to Violence: Arrests Made

In a shocking escalation of online arguments, two individuals were arrested in Noida following their involvement in an assault that left one of the victims severely injured and thrown into a drain.

The altercation, incited by an Instagram dispute, saw brothers Saurabh and Sumit Yadav brutally attacked, with Saurabh being deliberately struck by an SUV.

Authorities have charged individuals under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Two suspects remain on the run, and local police have faced disciplinary actions for inadequate handling of the case.

