Social Media Spat Escalates to Violence: Arrests Made
Two individuals were arrested for assaulting two brothers and running over one with an SUV in Noida. The incident, tied to an Instagram post, has led to charges of attempted murder and other offenses. Police are working to apprehend two other suspects, and some officers were suspended for covering up the event.
Updated: 05-06-2025
In a shocking escalation of online arguments, two individuals were arrested in Noida following their involvement in an assault that left one of the victims severely injured and thrown into a drain.
The altercation, incited by an Instagram dispute, saw brothers Saurabh and Sumit Yadav brutally attacked, with Saurabh being deliberately struck by an SUV.
Authorities have charged individuals under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Two suspects remain on the run, and local police have faced disciplinary actions for inadequate handling of the case.
