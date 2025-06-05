Tragic Canine Attack: Young Boy Mauled by Stray Dogs in Madhya Pradesh

A heartbreaking incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district as a four-year-old boy, Ayush, tragically died after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs. The incident took place while he was playing outside his home in the Suwasra-Runija road area, alongside his friends.

According to officials, while Ayush's friends managed to flee, he was overpowered by the canines, who had crossed the road and charged at the children. District Collector Aditi Garg has initiated an inquiry, and Sitamau's Sub-Divisional Magistrate Shivani Garg is among the investigating officials.

In response to the tragedy, authorities are considering financial assistance for the victim's family. Additionally, measures to vaccinate, sterilize, and relocate stray dogs to non-residential areas have been enforced to prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)