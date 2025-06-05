Left Menu

South Korea's Political Storm: Investigations, Impeachment, and Allegations

South Korea's legislature passed bills for special investigations into former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law imposition and corruption allegations against his wife. New President Lee Jae-myung supports these probes, promising unity yet facing challenges of political polarization. Conservatives criticize this as potential vendetta-driven actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 05-06-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 12:21 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a significant political development, South Korea's legislature, led by liberals, has voted to initiate special investigations into former President Yoon Suk Yeol. The investigations aim to examine Yoon's controversial short-lived imposition of martial law and multiple criminal allegations against his wife.

The legislative move came a day after liberal President Lee Jae-myung took office, promising unity amid a polarized political landscape. The move to approve independent investigations into Yoon has sparked criticism from conservatives, who accuse the ruling party of pursuing a vendetta.

Yoon, facing a rebellion trial and potential death sentence, defended his martial law decree, calling it necessary while accusing Democrats of obstructing his agenda. Meanwhile, allegations against his wife include corruption and interference in political nominations, making this a pivotal moment for South Korea's governance dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

