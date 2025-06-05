Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Policeman's Life on Mughal Road

A policeman lost his life in a car accident on the Mughal road in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. Constable Ruksar Ahmad Khan’s car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge. Local residents attempted a rescue, but he was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

A tragic accident claimed the life of a policeman along the Mughal road in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Officials revealed on Thursday that Constable Ruksar Ahmad Khan's car skidded off the road, plummeting into a deep gorge.

The incident occurred late Wednesday night when Khan was traveling from Kashmir to Surankote. The accident site was identified as Dugriyan, near Pir Ki Gali. Khan was a resident of Mendhar.

Local residents quickly responded to the accident, rescuing Khan from the wreckage in an unconscious state. Unfortunately, despite swift medical intervention, doctors at the sub-district hospital in Surankote declared him brought dead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

