Pakistani National Challenges Visa Revocation in India's Supreme Court

A Pakistani national residing in Goa on a long-term visa has brought a case to India's Supreme Court after the revocation of visas for Pakistani residents following a terror attack in Pahalgam. The individual's counsel argued for consideration, noting the national's Indian birth and visa conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 13:03 IST
  • India

A Pakistani national, living in Goa since 2016 on a long-term visa, has approached the Supreme Court of India. This move comes after the Indian government revoked visas of Pakistani nationals following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

The Pahalgam incident, occurring on April 22, resulted in 26 fatalities, including many tourists. In response, the central government issued a notification to rescind visas of Pakistani citizens, barring exceptions mentioned in the directive, also setting a deadline for their departure.

The case, presented by the national's lawyer, highlights his birth in India and a specific condition attached to his visa. Despite being told to return to his jurisdictional high court, the national seeks urgent listing due to police involvement and the risk of deportation.

