Pakistani National Challenges Visa Revocation in India's Supreme Court

A Pakistani national, living in Goa since 2016 on a long-term visa, has approached the Supreme Court of India. This move comes after the Indian government revoked visas of Pakistani nationals following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

The Pahalgam incident, occurring on April 22, resulted in 26 fatalities, including many tourists. In response, the central government issued a notification to rescind visas of Pakistani citizens, barring exceptions mentioned in the directive, also setting a deadline for their departure.

The case, presented by the national's lawyer, highlights his birth in India and a specific condition attached to his visa. Despite being told to return to his jurisdictional high court, the national seeks urgent listing due to police involvement and the risk of deportation.