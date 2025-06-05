Tragedy Strikes: Two Boys Drown in Rajasthan Pond
Two young boys, Jitendra and Krishna, drowned in a fenced pond in Rajasthan's Sikar district. Despite the fence, they accessed the pond by digging through the soil. A rescue team recovered their bodies, and they were declared dead on the scene. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.
In a tragic incident, two minor boys drowned in a pond in Rajasthan's Sikar district. The incident occurred when Jitendra (14) and Krishna (11) bathed in a pond on Wednesday evening in Pardoli Badi village, despite the pond being fenced off.
The Sikar police reported that the boys, residents of Mangloona village, accessed the pond by digging through the soil. A civil defence rescue team responded quickly to the distress call, but unfortunately, the boys were found lifeless.
Authorities have sent the bodies for a post-mortem examination. Following the examination, the bodies will be handed over to their families, as confirmed by Sadar SHO Indraj Marodia. The community mourns this profound loss.
