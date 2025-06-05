Tragedy Strikes: Two Boys Drown in Rajasthan Pond

In a tragic incident, two minor boys drowned in a pond in Rajasthan's Sikar district. The incident occurred when Jitendra (14) and Krishna (11) bathed in a pond on Wednesday evening in Pardoli Badi village, despite the pond being fenced off.

The Sikar police reported that the boys, residents of Mangloona village, accessed the pond by digging through the soil. A civil defence rescue team responded quickly to the distress call, but unfortunately, the boys were found lifeless.

Authorities have sent the bodies for a post-mortem examination. Following the examination, the bodies will be handed over to their families, as confirmed by Sadar SHO Indraj Marodia. The community mourns this profound loss.