Clash Over Ethanol Plant: Villagers' Fears Turn Violent

In Jogulamba Gadwal district, a protest against the construction of a proposed ethanol plant escalated to violence, resulting in the arrest of twelve individuals, according to police reports released on Thursday.

A significant number of villagers rallied near Pedda Dhanwada, Rajoli mandal, demanding the project be halted. The protest grew intense as some participants vandalized company property, leading to police intervention and arrests on charges of arson and rioting, as confirmed by senior officers.

Local apprehensions center around fears of environmental damage and potential harm to agricultural lands. The company has engaged in discussions with the villagers, but opposition remains strong as the investigation continues, highlighting ongoing tensions between development plans and community concerns.