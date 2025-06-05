Left Menu

Clash Over Ethanol Plant: Villagers' Fears Turn Violent

A protest against a proposed ethanol plant in Jogulamba Gadwal district turned violent, leading to 12 arrests. Villagers fear the plant could damage their lands and emit harmful gases. Police registered cases of arson and rioting. Investigations are ongoing amidst continued opposition from local residents.

In Jogulamba Gadwal district, a protest against the construction of a proposed ethanol plant escalated to violence, resulting in the arrest of twelve individuals, according to police reports released on Thursday.

A significant number of villagers rallied near Pedda Dhanwada, Rajoli mandal, demanding the project be halted. The protest grew intense as some participants vandalized company property, leading to police intervention and arrests on charges of arson and rioting, as confirmed by senior officers.

Local apprehensions center around fears of environmental damage and potential harm to agricultural lands. The company has engaged in discussions with the villagers, but opposition remains strong as the investigation continues, highlighting ongoing tensions between development plans and community concerns.

