Mysterious Disappearance of Army Officer Solved

In a surprising turn of events, Lieutenant Colonel Pradeep Kumar Nigam, an Army officer missing from Sagar town in Madhya Pradesh, was found on Thursday at a hotel in Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh. His whereabouts were discovered after his location was traced via an ATM transaction, confirming his presence in the neighboring state.

Lalitpur, located about 90 kilometers from Sagar, is a shared border region where Nigam's presence raised questions. He disappeared on Monday morning after leaving for his daily walk and failed to return home, prompting an investigation by both police and army personnel, who examined CCTV footage and interviewed family members.

Additional Superintendent of Police Lokesh Sinha revealed that Lieutenant Colonel Nigam was found unharmed and in the same attire he had worn the day he went missing. The reasons behind his sudden journey remain unknown, as authorities continue to probe the details surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)