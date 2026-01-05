Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan Forge New Paths in Startup Collaboration at DigiFest

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasized cooperative federalism and inter-state collaboration at the DigiFest summit in Rajasthan. Highlighting the growth of India's startup ecosystem, he stressed the importance of competitive cooperation among states. Rajasthan aims for self-reliance, while Madhya Pradesh showcases its proactive policy ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 05-01-2026 18:04 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 18:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav underscored the significance of cooperative federalism and competitive harmony among states at the Rajasthan DigiFest A TiE Global Summit 2026. As a state partner, Madhya Pradesh displayed its curated startup delegation, emphasizing inter-state collaboration to boost India's innovative capabilities.

Yadav remarked on the essential balance between state competition and cooperation for thriving trade and business activities. Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, all states find themselves on equal footing, propelling India closer to being the world's third-largest economy.

Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister, Prem Chand Bairwa, shared the state's vision for transformation into a job-creating economy by leveraging digital technologies. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh's proactive policy ecosystem was highlighted as conducive to swift business operations by Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Dubey. Entrepreneurs in both regions shared positive business experiences.

