Spain's 2% GDP Defense Commitment: A NATO Imperative
Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles reaffirms Spain's commitment to meet NATO's defense spending target of 2% of GDP, amid increasing pressure from the alliance and the United States. Robles emphasizes the importance of each nation achieving its set objectives.
- Country:
- Spain
Spain remains firm in its goal to allocate 2% of its GDP to defense, according to Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles. This announcement comes as NATO and the United States intensify calls for the Mediterranean nation to up its defense investments.
Minister Robles reiterated the significance of countries adhering to their predefined goals in the realm of national defense. This position is seen as crucial for sustaining Spain's credibility and commitment within the NATO alliance.
Despite external pressures, Robles reassures that the emphasis should be on each nation's ability to realize its objectives, a sentiment that reflects Spain's steadfast stance on its defense policy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Reaffirms Commitment on Anti-Terrorism Day
Afghanistan's Commitment: A New Era of Sino-Afghan Relations
Honoring a Visionary: Himachal's Commitment to Rajiv Gandhi's Legacy
India's Commitment to Peace in the Indian Ocean Region Reaffirmed at IORA Meeting
Lebanon and Palestine Agree on Arms Control and Ceasefire Commitment