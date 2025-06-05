Left Menu

Spain's 2% GDP Defense Commitment: A NATO Imperative

Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles reaffirms Spain's commitment to meet NATO's defense spending target of 2% of GDP, amid increasing pressure from the alliance and the United States. Robles emphasizes the importance of each nation achieving its set objectives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 05-06-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 16:17 IST
Spain's 2% GDP Defense Commitment: A NATO Imperative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain remains firm in its goal to allocate 2% of its GDP to defense, according to Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles. This announcement comes as NATO and the United States intensify calls for the Mediterranean nation to up its defense investments.

Minister Robles reiterated the significance of countries adhering to their predefined goals in the realm of national defense. This position is seen as crucial for sustaining Spain's credibility and commitment within the NATO alliance.

Despite external pressures, Robles reassures that the emphasis should be on each nation's ability to realize its objectives, a sentiment that reflects Spain's steadfast stance on its defense policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025