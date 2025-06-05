Spain's 2% GDP Defense Commitment: A NATO Imperative

Spain remains firm in its goal to allocate 2% of its GDP to defense, according to Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles. This announcement comes as NATO and the United States intensify calls for the Mediterranean nation to up its defense investments.

Minister Robles reiterated the significance of countries adhering to their predefined goals in the realm of national defense. This position is seen as crucial for sustaining Spain's credibility and commitment within the NATO alliance.

Despite external pressures, Robles reassures that the emphasis should be on each nation's ability to realize its objectives, a sentiment that reflects Spain's steadfast stance on its defense policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)