NHRC Takes Action Over Alleged Police Torture in Hyderabad
The NHRC has issued a notice to Telangana's police chief following reports of a man's death allegedly due to torture at a Hyderabad police station. The Commission is demanding a detailed report within two weeks, highlighting potential human rights violations. The victim, an auto-rickshaw driver, died after a police encounter.
- Country:
- India
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the police chief of Telangana, following allegations of a man's death due to police torture in Hyderabad. The incident has sparked serious concerns over human rights violations.
According to reports, a 35-year-old auto-rickshaw driver died on May 13, 2025, allegedly after being physically tortured at Rajendranagar Police Station. The NHRC has requested a detailed report from the Director General of Police within two weeks.
Media reports on May 14 indicated that the deceased had accompanied his wife to the police station for a domestic issue. After counseling, he was allegedly assaulted by officers, resulting in his collapse and subsequent death at a hospital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ocean Health and Human Rights Are Deeply Intertwined, UN Expert Says
U.S. Sanctions Cuban Officials for Human Rights Violations
BJP Flags Alleged Fake Marriage Using Forged Aadhaar Cards in Hyderabad
Auto-Rickshaw Driver's Decade-Long Mystery in India
Somalia’s Anti-Terrorism Struggles Highlighted in UN Human Rights Expert’s Visit