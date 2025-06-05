Left Menu

NHRC Takes Action Over Alleged Police Torture in Hyderabad

The NHRC has issued a notice to Telangana's police chief following reports of a man's death allegedly due to torture at a Hyderabad police station. The Commission is demanding a detailed report within two weeks, highlighting potential human rights violations. The victim, an auto-rickshaw driver, died after a police encounter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 17:18 IST
NHRC Takes Action Over Alleged Police Torture in Hyderabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the police chief of Telangana, following allegations of a man's death due to police torture in Hyderabad. The incident has sparked serious concerns over human rights violations.

According to reports, a 35-year-old auto-rickshaw driver died on May 13, 2025, allegedly after being physically tortured at Rajendranagar Police Station. The NHRC has requested a detailed report from the Director General of Police within two weeks.

Media reports on May 14 indicated that the deceased had accompanied his wife to the police station for a domestic issue. After counseling, he was allegedly assaulted by officers, resulting in his collapse and subsequent death at a hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025