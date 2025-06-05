NHRC Takes Action Over Alleged Police Torture in Hyderabad

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the police chief of Telangana, following allegations of a man's death due to police torture in Hyderabad. The incident has sparked serious concerns over human rights violations.

According to reports, a 35-year-old auto-rickshaw driver died on May 13, 2025, allegedly after being physically tortured at Rajendranagar Police Station. The NHRC has requested a detailed report from the Director General of Police within two weeks.

Media reports on May 14 indicated that the deceased had accompanied his wife to the police station for a domestic issue. After counseling, he was allegedly assaulted by officers, resulting in his collapse and subsequent death at a hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)