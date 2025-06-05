Left Menu

Karnataka Minister Criticizes BJP Over Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede

Karnataka's MB Patil criticized BJP for politicizing a stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium and assured strict action against those responsible. He emphasized providing best treatment for the injured. Patil dismissed claims that stadium celebrations continued amid the tragedy, stating lapses would be investigated within 15 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-06-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 17:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Thursday, Karnataka Minister MB Patil accused the BJP of politicizing the recent stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium. Patil assured that those responsible for the mishap will face strict action.

The minister dismissed allegations claiming that celebrations inside the stadium persisted despite the tragic events unfolding outside. He stated that the severity of the situation was unknown to attendees and called out BJP for indulging in low-level politics.

Expressing concern over the incident, Patil emphasized the government's focus on providing the best medical care for the injured, including treatment at private hospitals if necessary. He assured that within 15 days, any negligence will be identified and addressed, without discriminating based on the stature of the individuals involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

