Karnataka Minister Criticizes BJP Over Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede

On Thursday, Karnataka Minister MB Patil accused the BJP of politicizing the recent stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium. Patil assured that those responsible for the mishap will face strict action.

The minister dismissed allegations claiming that celebrations inside the stadium persisted despite the tragic events unfolding outside. He stated that the severity of the situation was unknown to attendees and called out BJP for indulging in low-level politics.

Expressing concern over the incident, Patil emphasized the government's focus on providing the best medical care for the injured, including treatment at private hospitals if necessary. He assured that within 15 days, any negligence will be identified and addressed, without discriminating based on the stature of the individuals involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)