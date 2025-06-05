Germany Calls for Humanitarian Aid in Gaza Amidst Criticism

In a bold statement from Berlin, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul called for increased humanitarian aid to Gaza, criticizing Israel's ongoing military strategies in the region. Speaking alongside Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar, Wadephul highlighted the need to adhere to international law.

Wadephul also scrutinized Israel's recent decision to authorize more West Bank settlements, warning that such actions further jeopardize prospects for a two-state solution. He addressed concerns over hostile actions towards Israel from external forces like Iran and Yemen.

Despite his criticisms, Wadephul reaffirmed Germany's commitment to Israel's defense, announcing the continued delivery of weapons. He also hinted at an upcoming visit by new Chancellor Friedrich Merz to reinforce bilateral ties, notwithstanding the European Union's recent review of political and economic relations with Israel.