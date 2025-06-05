Stampede Tragedy Sparks Legal Action: A Near Chinnaswamy Stadium Outrage

An FIR has been lodged against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), event organizers at DNA Entertainment Networks, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association following a fatal stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium. Police reported that the disaster, which claimed 11 lives and caused 56 injuries, has prompted legal scrutiny.

The case, recorded at the Cubbon Park police station, invokes various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including those for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, voluntary and grievous harm, and unlawful assembly. Authorities have accused the parties involved of contributing to the tragic event that shocked the community.

Legal action addresses alleged failures in crowd management and safety, underlining a need for accountability in high-attendance events. These serious charges reflect the gravity of human loss and community impact, as the investigation continues into the incident's causes and responsible parties.