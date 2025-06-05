Left Menu

Karnataka's New SOP Unveiled After Tragic Stampede

In response to the tragic stampede outside Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium that resulted in 11 deaths, the Karnataka government will introduce a new SOP for mega events to prevent future incidents. Home Minister G Parameshwara emphasized strict adherence to police guidelines and promised a thorough inquiry to identify and address lapses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-06-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 19:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Karnataka government has announced the formulation of a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) following a tragic stampede at the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium. The incident, which occurred during the RCB IPL victory celebrations, claimed 11 lives and injured 56 others.

State Home Minister G Parameshwara stated that the new SOP aims to prevent similar incidents in the future by ensuring all mega events adhere to police guidelines. The government will conduct a thorough inquiry to identify any administrative lapses that led to the disaster.

Despite an estimated crowd of over eight lakh people, measures will be taken to fix responsibilities and prevent such occurrences. A magisterial inquiry has been ordered by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and strict actions will follow based on the findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

