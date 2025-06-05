Madras High Court Upholds 'Chosen Family' for Same-Sex Couples
The Madras High Court has supported the concept of 'chosen family' for same-sex couples, allowing a young woman to be with her female partner. The court emphasized that family should be understood expansively, granting liberty to the woman detained by her natal family against her will.
- Country:
- India
The Madras High Court has taken a significant step in supporting the LGBTQIA+ community by upholding the concept of 'chosen family' for same-sex couples. In a recent ruling, the court allowed a young woman to join her female partner, forming a family, despite the absence of legal marriage recognition.
Justices G R Swaminathan and V Lakshminarayanan, in reviewing a writ petition, determined that the notion of family must be interpreted in an inclusive way. The court's decision stemmed from a case where a woman was reportedly forced by her natal family to reject her sexual orientation and was detained against her will.
The court further affirmed the principles established in prior rulings, asserting that sexual orientation is a matter of personal choice and essential to self-determination and personal liberty under the Constitution. It directed police to ensure protection for the couple as needed, underscoring the importance of personal freedom.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Sanctions Cuban Officials Over Dissident's Detention
Supreme Court Criticizes Delay in Bail Case: Significance of Personal Liberty
Family Reunion in Detention: Mahmoud Khalil's Emotional Meeting with Newborn
High Court Threatens TMC MP with Civil Detention in Defamation Case
Vermont Judge Condemns Unjust Detention of Harvard Scientist Over Embryo Samples