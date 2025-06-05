Madras High Court Upholds 'Chosen Family' for Same-Sex Couples

The Madras High Court has taken a significant step in supporting the LGBTQIA+ community by upholding the concept of 'chosen family' for same-sex couples. In a recent ruling, the court allowed a young woman to join her female partner, forming a family, despite the absence of legal marriage recognition.

Justices G R Swaminathan and V Lakshminarayanan, in reviewing a writ petition, determined that the notion of family must be interpreted in an inclusive way. The court's decision stemmed from a case where a woman was reportedly forced by her natal family to reject her sexual orientation and was detained against her will.

The court further affirmed the principles established in prior rulings, asserting that sexual orientation is a matter of personal choice and essential to self-determination and personal liberty under the Constitution. It directed police to ensure protection for the couple as needed, underscoring the importance of personal freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)