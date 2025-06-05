Maoist Leader Neutralized in Chhattisgarh: A Major Blow to the Outlawed Organization

In a notable crackdown on Maoist activity, senior leader Narasimha Chalam, alias Sudhakar, was eliminated in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. Sudhakar carried a bounty of Rs 40 lakh and his death symbolizes a significant disruption in the Maoist chain of command.

The operation was conducted by the Special Task Force, District Reserve Guard, and CoBRA units based on intelligence reports about high-ranking Maoist presence in the Indravati national park area. Sudhakar's demise follows the recent neutralization of CPI (Maoist) chief Nambala Keshav Rao and is expected to cause a strategic operational vacuum for the outlawed group.

This action marks a critical victory for the security forces in their ongoing battle against Maoists, highlighted by the successful elimination of 203 Naxalites so far in 2023 in Chhattisgarh, with the Bastar region particularly affected. Searches are ongoing to capture any remaining cadres and gather additional evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)