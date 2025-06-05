Supreme Court Shields U.S. Gun Companies from Mexico's Lawsuit

The U.S. Supreme Court has issued a decisive ruling in favor of two American gun companies, effectively blocking a lawsuit filed by the Mexican government. The lawsuit accused Smith & Wesson and distributor Interstate Arms of contributing to illegal firearms trafficking and subsequent gun violence in Mexico.

In a unanimous 9-0 decision, the justices overturned a previous ruling that had allowed the case to proceed. Mexico had argued that the companies deliberately facilitated gun sales to cartels through illegal means. However, the gunmakers countered, citing protection under a 2005 federal law that shields firearms manufacturers from liability in crimes involving their products.

This legal battle arises amidst complex U.S.-Mexico relations, with Mexico's lawsuit highlighting alleged violations of laws on both sides of the border. The Mexican government contends that trafficked U.S. firearms have exacerbated violence and economic challenges, impacting healthcare, law enforcement, and military spending in Mexico.

