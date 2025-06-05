Supreme Court Shields U.S. Gun Firms from Mexico's Lawsuit

In a unanimous decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has shielded American gun manufacturers Smith & Wesson and distributor Interstate Arms from a lawsuit filed by the Mexican government. The lawsuit accused the companies of enabling illegal firearm trafficking to Mexican drug cartels, exacerbating gun violence across the border.

Mexico's 2021 lawsuit, presented in a Boston court, argued that the companies deliberately maintained a distribution network that funneled guns to cartels through 'straw' purchasers, bypassing legal restrictions. The claim also accused them of promoting their weapons as military-grade, boosting their appeal among criminal entities.

The companies countered by citing the 2005 Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, which offers broad protections to gun manufacturers against liability for illegal usage of their products. The decision absolves these firms of responsibility, complicating U.S.-Mexico relations amidst disputes over drug trafficking and immigration.

