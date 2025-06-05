Supreme Court Upholds Religious Exemption for Catholic Charities in Wisconsin

The U.S. Supreme Court has issued a pivotal 9-0 decision in favor of the Catholic Charities Bureau, granting a religious exemption from Wisconsin's unemployment insurance tax. This ruling, an affirmation of religious rights under the First Amendment, overturns a previous court's decision against the exemption.

The Catholic Charities Bureau, operating since 1917 in Wisconsin, focuses on aiding the disadvantaged, with no requirement for employees or service recipients to adhere to the Catholic faith. Despite a past ruling labeling their activities as primarily charitable and secular, the Supreme Court has recognized the religious intent behind their operations.

This case reflects the current Supreme Court's broader stance on religious rights, following similar rulings that support religious entities' access to public funds and services traditionally barred to organizations with a religious basis.

