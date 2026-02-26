Left Menu

JD Vance Boosts GOP's Battle for Wisconsin

U.S. Vice President JD Vance visits Wisconsin to fortify the GOP's hold on the House amid the midterms. Emphasizing Trump's economic policies, Vance highlights job growth and financial stability. Democrats ramp up efforts to flip marginal Republican seats as a tight electoral battle looms.

JD Vance Boosts GOP's Battle for Wisconsin
U.S. Vice President JD Vance traveled to Wisconsin on Thursday, targeting a competitive district as part of the White House's strategy to protect the Republican majority in the House with the November midterms on the horizon. Vance focused his visit on Plover, located in Wisconsin's third congressional district, which is currently represented by Republican Derrick Van Orden. This district is one of two Republican seats in the state that Democrats are eyeing for a potential flip in this election cycle.

The vice president's itinerary included a tour of a manufacturing plant, where he underscored President Donald Trump's economic initiatives, spotlighted in Trump's recent State of the Union address. The president had stressed efforts on critical economic issues but omitted the persistent struggles of Americans with high food and housing costs.

Republican strategists have cautioned that without a sharper focus on inflation concerns, the GOP risks losing Congressional control. Vance's visit is part of a broader White House campaign to emphasize the president's economic agenda in key battlegrounds. President Trump is also scheduled to travel to Texas this week to address energy and economic issues.

