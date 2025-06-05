High Court Grants Bail to Influencer Amidst Controversy

The Calcutta High Court has granted interim bail to social media influencer Sharmistha Panoli, who was detained by Kolkata Police for allegedly posting a video containing communal remarks. The court determined that the complaint did not reveal any cognisable offense.

Sharmistha Panoli, a 22-year-old law student, was apprehended last week in Gurugram, Haryana, following an FIR filed at Kolkata's Garden Reach Police Station. Justice Raja Basu Chowdhury released her on bail with a bond of Rs 10,000 and instructed her to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Panoli must not leave the country without court permission, even for educational purposes, although she can seek the trial court's consent. She has reported receiving threats linked to her social media post. Acknowledging her law student status at an institute in Pune, the court noted her lack of a criminal record.

(With inputs from agencies.)