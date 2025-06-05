Left Menu

High Court Grants Bail to Influencer Amidst Controversy

The Calcutta High Court granted interim bail to social media influencer Sharmistha Panoli, arrested for allegedly posting communal comments. The court found no cognisable offense in the complaint. Panoli, a law student, faces threats but must cooperate with the investigation and cannot leave the country without permission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 20:57 IST
High Court Grants Bail to Influencer Amidst Controversy
Sharmistha Panoli
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court has granted interim bail to social media influencer Sharmistha Panoli, who was detained by Kolkata Police for allegedly posting a video containing communal remarks. The court determined that the complaint did not reveal any cognisable offense.

Sharmistha Panoli, a 22-year-old law student, was apprehended last week in Gurugram, Haryana, following an FIR filed at Kolkata's Garden Reach Police Station. Justice Raja Basu Chowdhury released her on bail with a bond of Rs 10,000 and instructed her to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Panoli must not leave the country without court permission, even for educational purposes, although she can seek the trial court's consent. She has reported receiving threats linked to her social media post. Acknowledging her law student status at an institute in Pune, the court noted her lack of a criminal record.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025