Justice Served: Five Sentenced to Life for 2012 Abduction and Murder

In a significant verdict, a local court has sentenced five individuals to life imprisonment for the abduction and murder of Sarfaraz in 2012.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ritesh Sachdeva found Muntalib, Shehraj, Akil, Riyasat, and Intazar guilty under sections of the Indian Penal Code and imposed fines.

The investigation linked the murder to an old enmity, and a charge sheet was filed. The court issued a warrant for Akil, who failed to attend the proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)