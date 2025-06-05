Left Menu

Justice Served: Five Sentenced to Life for 2012 Abduction and Murder

A local court sentenced five men to life for the 2012 abduction and murder of Sarfaraz, who was found dead in a jungle. The court convicted them under Indian Penal Code and fined each Rs 15,000. An old enmity was the motive behind the crime.

In a significant verdict, a local court has sentenced five individuals to life imprisonment for the abduction and murder of Sarfaraz in 2012.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ritesh Sachdeva found Muntalib, Shehraj, Akil, Riyasat, and Intazar guilty under sections of the Indian Penal Code and imposed fines.

The investigation linked the murder to an old enmity, and a charge sheet was filed. The court issued a warrant for Akil, who failed to attend the proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

