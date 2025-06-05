Left Menu

NATO Summit Proposes Increased Military Spending Target

NATO, at its upcoming summit in The Hague, will propose a new military spending target of 5% of GDP. This includes 3.5% for core military expenditures and 1.5% for defense-related investments. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte emphasized widespread support for this initiative among alliance members.

NATO Summit Proposes Increased Military Spending Target
During the forthcoming NATO summit in The Hague, the alliance will present a proposal for its members to adopt a military spending target of 5% of their gross domestic product (GDP). This ambitious plan includes directing 3.5% of GDP towards essential military expenditures, while allocating 1.5% for defense and security-focused investments, announced Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Rutte conveyed his desire for the summit to make significant waves, sharing the consensus among NATO defense ministers regarding the proposed spending goal. The Dutch leader noted that the suggestion has received considerable backing from alliance partners.

By setting this target, NATO aims to bolster its collective military capabilities amidst ongoing global security challenges. The proposition underlines the alliance's commitment to strengthen defense readiness across its member nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

