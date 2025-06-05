Tragic Night: Truck Driver's Fatal Altercation
A truck driver named Gendalal Patel was allegedly killed by an acquaintance after a drinking session turned violent. The incident occurred in Vasundhara Sector 13, Indirapuram, where Patel was attacked with a stick. A police investigation revealed multiple injuries. An FIR has been filed against the suspect.
- Country:
- India
A truck driver, 30-year-old Gendalal Patel, tragically lost his life following an alleged assault by an acquaintance after a night of drinking, police reported on Thursday.
The altercation occurred around 10:30 PM on Tuesday in Vasundhara Sector 13, Indirapuram. Patel, who was originally from Gunnaur, Madhya Pradesh, had gone to visit local tea stall owner, Ranjit. During their encounter, a fight broke out, leading to Patel being brutally attacked with a stick and abandoned by the roadside.
Police discovered Patel's body on Wednesday morning. According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Abhishek Srivastava, the post-mortem revealed two fractures and multiple injuries, indicative of a violent encounter. Living apart from his wife for three years, Patel's relatives lodged a complaint, resulting in the registration of an FIR against the accused.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
2 COVID-19-linked deaths in Maharashtra since January, 52 patients under treatment
Tragedy Behind Bars: Sudden Death of an Inmate Sparks Allegations
Inside the Twisted World of 'Doctor Death': Unraveling a Serial Killer's Gruesome Crimes
Czech President Pardons Special Forces Amid Afghan Soldier Death Probe
Protests Turn Violent: Deaths and Injuries in Sindh Over Canal Construction