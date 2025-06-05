Tragic Night: Truck Driver's Fatal Altercation

A truck driver, 30-year-old Gendalal Patel, tragically lost his life following an alleged assault by an acquaintance after a night of drinking, police reported on Thursday.

The altercation occurred around 10:30 PM on Tuesday in Vasundhara Sector 13, Indirapuram. Patel, who was originally from Gunnaur, Madhya Pradesh, had gone to visit local tea stall owner, Ranjit. During their encounter, a fight broke out, leading to Patel being brutally attacked with a stick and abandoned by the roadside.

Police discovered Patel's body on Wednesday morning. According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Abhishek Srivastava, the post-mortem revealed two fractures and multiple injuries, indicative of a violent encounter. Living apart from his wife for three years, Patel's relatives lodged a complaint, resulting in the registration of an FIR against the accused.

