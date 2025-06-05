Mystery Animal Attacks Stir Controversy in Madhya Pradesh

Congress MLA Bala Bachchan has brought attention to a tragic incident where six villagers died due to delayed medical intervention following a purported wild animal attack in Barwani district, Madhya Pradesh.

The forest department's assertion that a jackal was responsible for the attacks on 17 villagers has been contested by Bachchan, who referenced eyewitness accounts pointing to a hyena-like animal. These attacks took place on May 5 as people were sleeping outdoors due to the heat.

Despite the health department's claims that all victims received anti-rabies vaccines, suspicions remain as the rabies-related deaths occurred between May 23 and June 2. Bachchan is calling for a thorough investigation, significant compensation for the bereaved families, and more accountability from the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)