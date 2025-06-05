Mystery Animal Attacks Stir Controversy in Madhya Pradesh
Congress MLA Bala Bachchan spotlighted the deaths of six villagers in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district due to untimely medical treatment after an alleged wild animal attack. Disputing the forest department's jackal theory, Bachchan demanded an inquiry and compensation, citing eyewitness accounts of a hyena-like creature.
Congress MLA Bala Bachchan has brought attention to a tragic incident where six villagers died due to delayed medical intervention following a purported wild animal attack in Barwani district, Madhya Pradesh.
The forest department's assertion that a jackal was responsible for the attacks on 17 villagers has been contested by Bachchan, who referenced eyewitness accounts pointing to a hyena-like animal. These attacks took place on May 5 as people were sleeping outdoors due to the heat.
Despite the health department's claims that all victims received anti-rabies vaccines, suspicions remain as the rabies-related deaths occurred between May 23 and June 2. Bachchan is calling for a thorough investigation, significant compensation for the bereaved families, and more accountability from the authorities.
