Supreme Court Blocks Mexico's Gun Lawsuit: A Complicated Cross-Border Battle

The U.S. Supreme Court has decided to dismiss a lawsuit initiated by the Mexican government against two major American gun manufacturers. The 9-0 ruling spares Smith & Wesson and Interstate Arms from claims that they facilitated the trafficking of illegal firearms to drug cartels in Mexico, largely exacerbating its gun violence issues.

Mexico's lawsuit, initially upheld by a lower court, contended that the American firms indirectly abetted unlawful sales through their distribution channels. However, the Supreme Court's decision overturned the Boston-based appeals court's earlier ruling, citing a 2005 U.S. law that largely shields gun companies from such liabilities.

Despite Mexican government's strong push, the Supreme Court found the claims insufficient. The ruling arrives amid fraught U.S.-Mexican relations and ongoing debates around gun control, prompting reactions both supportive and critical—highlighting divisions over cross-border responsibilities in addressing gun violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)