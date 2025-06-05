Left Menu

Supreme Court Blocks Mexico's Gun Lawsuit: A Complicated Cross-Border Battle

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 9-0 to dismiss a lawsuit by Mexico against two American gun companies for allegedly facilitating illegal arms trafficking to drug cartels. By citing a 2005 law protecting gun makers, the Court decided Mexico's claims didn't sufficiently demonstrate the companies aiding unlawful sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 23:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court has decided to dismiss a lawsuit initiated by the Mexican government against two major American gun manufacturers. The 9-0 ruling spares Smith & Wesson and Interstate Arms from claims that they facilitated the trafficking of illegal firearms to drug cartels in Mexico, largely exacerbating its gun violence issues.

Mexico's lawsuit, initially upheld by a lower court, contended that the American firms indirectly abetted unlawful sales through their distribution channels. However, the Supreme Court's decision overturned the Boston-based appeals court's earlier ruling, citing a 2005 U.S. law that largely shields gun companies from such liabilities.

Despite Mexican government's strong push, the Supreme Court found the claims insufficient. The ruling arrives amid fraught U.S.-Mexican relations and ongoing debates around gun control, prompting reactions both supportive and critical—highlighting divisions over cross-border responsibilities in addressing gun violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Suspected Food Poisoning Strikes Telangana Institute of Mental Health

Venezuelan Deportees Win Right to Legal Challenge

India Grateful to Iran for Rescuing Nationals: A Diplomatic Success

Punjab CM's Fiery Rebuke: Operation Sindoor and Political Storm

