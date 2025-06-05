Karnataka Chief Minister Suspends Top Officials Over Tragic Stadium Stampede

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the suspension of Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda and other senior officials after a devastating stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium led to the deaths of 11 people. The CM also ordered arrests of representatives from the RCB team, DNA Entertainment, and KSCA following an FIR for charges including culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

This move by the state government comes amid criticism from the BJP, demanding the resignations of Siddaramaiah and his deputy, D K Shivakumar, who accused the opposition of playing ''dirty politics''. A judicial probe will be led by retired High Court judge Justice Michael D'Cunha, with a report due in 30 days.

The tragic event, occurring during RCB's IPL victory celebrations, has sparked a promise from the state to introduce a new SOP for managing large events, aiming to prevent future tragedies. The investigation has been handed over to the CID, forming a Special Investigation Team to ensure thorough examination.

