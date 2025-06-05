Karnataka Chief Minister Suspends Top Officials Over Tragic Stadium Stampede
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has suspended Bengaluru's police commissioner and other officials following a fatal stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium, which left 11 dead. An FIR has been filed against several parties. A judicial probe has been initiated, and a new SOP for events is to be formulated.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the suspension of Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda and other senior officials after a devastating stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium led to the deaths of 11 people. The CM also ordered arrests of representatives from the RCB team, DNA Entertainment, and KSCA following an FIR for charges including culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
This move by the state government comes amid criticism from the BJP, demanding the resignations of Siddaramaiah and his deputy, D K Shivakumar, who accused the opposition of playing ''dirty politics''. A judicial probe will be led by retired High Court judge Justice Michael D'Cunha, with a report due in 30 days.
The tragic event, occurring during RCB's IPL victory celebrations, has sparked a promise from the state to introduce a new SOP for managing large events, aiming to prevent future tragedies. The investigation has been handed over to the CID, forming a Special Investigation Team to ensure thorough examination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Heroic Rescue Amid Seattle Boat Sinking Incident
Tension in the Oval Office: Trump Confronts Ramaphosa with False Genocide Claims
Tragic Excavation Accident at Pipra Mahim Shrine Site
Shock and Mourning: The Impact of Washington's Tragic Embassy Incident
Tragic Incident in Washington: An Israeli Diplomat with a German Connection