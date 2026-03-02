Tragic Loss: Two Municipal Workers Die in Sewer Accident

In a tragic accident on Monday, two municipal workers in Indore lost their lives due to asphyxiation from toxic gas exposure while cleaning a sewerage chamber, authorities confirmed. The incident took place at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar fruit and vegetable market.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sumit Kerkatta reported that the mishap happened when a pipe from a sewer suction machine broke. One worker descended into the chamber to address the issue and became unconscious. Subsequently, another worker attempting a rescue also succumbed to the noxious fumes.

Identified as Karan Yadav and Ajay Dodi, both workers died at the scene. The State Disaster Response Force assisted in retrieving the bodies. Following this incident, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced financial aid for the victims' families, amid allegations of delayed emergency response.

(With inputs from agencies.)