In a sharp escalation of hostilities, the Kremlin has accused Ukraine of state terrorism after a series of attacks on Russian infrastructure, including drone strikes on military airbases and the destruction of rail bridges. Moscow's response to these provocations remains pending as tensions continue to rise.

U.S. President Donald Trump, after a lengthy discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin, indicated the gravity of the conflict between the nations. Despite his efforts to mediate, Trump acknowledged the deep-seated rivalry, though he remains hopeful for future peace. The violence marks an intensified phase in a war that continues to defy diplomatic resolution.

As global attention converges, Trump suggested potential sanctions could be imposed on both Russia and Ukraine should the conflict persist. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz seeks collaboration with Trump to exert additional pressure on Moscow. Meanwhile, the Kremlin reiterated its accusations against Kyiv, seeking to portray the Ukrainian leadership as orchestrators of state-level terrorism.

