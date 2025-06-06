U.S. Sanctions ICC Judges Over Afghanistan War Crimes Probe

The Trump administration has imposed new sanctions on four judges from the International Criminal Court (ICC), marking an unprecedented step in response to the tribunal's probe into alleged U.S. war crimes in Afghanistan.

This decision comes following the ICC's issuance of an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a move Washington views as politically motivated.

Among those sanctioned are judges from Uganda, Peru, Benin, and Slovenia. Secretary of State Marco Rubio criticized the ICC's actions, calling them illegitimate and an affront to the sovereignty of U.S. nationals and its allies.