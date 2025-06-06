Left Menu

U.S. Sanctions ICC Judges Over Afghanistan War Crimes Probe

The Trump administration imposed unprecedented sanctions on four International Criminal Court judges as a response to their investigation of alleged war crimes by U.S. troops in Afghanistan and the issuance of an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The move drew strong criticism from the international community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 01:43 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 01:43 IST
The Trump administration has imposed new sanctions on four judges from the International Criminal Court (ICC), marking an unprecedented step in response to the tribunal's probe into alleged U.S. war crimes in Afghanistan.

This decision comes following the ICC's issuance of an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a move Washington views as politically motivated.

Among those sanctioned are judges from Uganda, Peru, Benin, and Slovenia. Secretary of State Marco Rubio criticized the ICC's actions, calling them illegitimate and an affront to the sovereignty of U.S. nationals and its allies.

