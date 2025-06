Thailand and Cambodia: Brewing Border Tensions Amid Historical Rivalries

In a developing border dispute, Thailand's military has declared readiness for a 'high-level operation' against Cambodia if sovereignty is violated. The announcement followed a deadly clash and intelligence suggesting increased Cambodian military activity at the border, contrasting the government's previous call for dialogue.

The tense situation comes as diplomatic efforts persist, with the Thai military emphasizing careful and calm operations at the border to prevent losses, while remaining committed to defending sovereignty fully if necessary. Cambodia has yet to respond to Thailand's recent military statements.

The dispute revives historic rivalry as both countries had previously exchanged statements committing to dialogue following a skirmish in an undemarcated area. The issue complicates matters for Thailand's Pheu Thai Party, facing economic struggles and historical tensions with the military, as Cambodia seeks to resolve disputes through the International Court of Justice, a body Thailand refuses to recognize.

(With inputs from agencies.)