Heist in Thane: Rs 17 Lakh Looted in House Burglary

In a significant burglary case, a 60-year-old man's house in Thane city, Maharashtra, was looted of cash and jewellery valued at Rs 17 lakh, according to police officials.

The incident transpired between May 8 and May 31, in the Mumbra Devi Gate area, while the family was reportedly out of town.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter, with officials confirming that the crime extended over several days. A case has been registered, and further inquiries are ongoing.