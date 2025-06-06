Heist in Thane: Rs 17 Lakh Looted in House Burglary
A 60-year-old man's residence in Thane city, Maharashtra, was burgled, resulting in the theft of cash and jewellery worth Rs 17 lakh. The burglary occurred between May 8 and May 31, while the family was away. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 06-06-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 10:05 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant burglary case, a 60-year-old man's house in Thane city, Maharashtra, was looted of cash and jewellery valued at Rs 17 lakh, according to police officials.
The incident transpired between May 8 and May 31, in the Mumbra Devi Gate area, while the family was reportedly out of town.
The police have launched an investigation into the matter, with officials confirming that the crime extended over several days. A case has been registered, and further inquiries are ongoing.
- READ MORE ON:
- Thane
- burglary
- Rs 17 lakh
- police
- crime
- jewellery
- theft
- Mumbra Devi Gate
- investigation
- family
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Organized crime groups increasingly embedded in gold supply chain
Government Invests $472M in Prisons and Staff to Tackle Crime and Reoffending
Azentio Software Revolutionizes Financial Crime Prevention with Next-Gen Amlock
UN Experts Warn of Humanitarian Crisis Amid Forced Cybercrime in Southeast Asia
Law and Order Chaos: Unraveling Crime and Corruption in Patna