Lt Gen Pratik Sharma's Strategic Tour: Strengthening Northern Command's Defense Operations

Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, Army Commander of the Northern Command, visited key military sites including Strike One in Mathura and various facilities in Jammu and Kashmir. He was briefed on operational preparedness and commended the troops on their dedication and professionalism in counter-terrorism operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 06-06-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 11:50 IST
Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, the Army Commander of the Northern Command, embarked on a strategic tour of vital military installations to assess the operational preparedness of India's defense forces. During his visit to the headquarters of Strike One Corps in Mathura, he received briefings on the formation's ability to rapidly deploy and conduct offensive operations.

Continuing his tour, Lt Gen Sharma made stops at a transit camp in Jammu and inspected the Udhampur Air Force Station. His interaction with the personnel praised their unwavering commitment and high morale, reinforcing the need for seamless facilities for the troops.

Concluding his visit in Basantgarh, a region challenged by recent terror activities, the Army commander reiterated the importance of vigilance and proactive measures in counter-terrorism efforts, commending the troops for their readiness and tactical expertise.

