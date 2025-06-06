Left Menu

Midnight Assault: Two Arrested in Thane

Two men in Thane, Maharashtra, have been arrested for allegedly breaking into a woman's house, assaulting her, and causing injuries. The incident occurred around 2 am while the 19-year-old was asleep. Charges include trespass, assault, and criminal intimidation. No prior connections between the victim and the accused were confirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 06-06-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 13:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two men have been apprehended in Thane, Maharashtra, for allegedly forcing their way into a 19-year-old woman's residence and assaulting her, according to police sources on Friday.

The incident, which took place around 2 am on Thursday, involved the suspects breaking the latch of the door and engaging in violent acts against the sleeping woman. Identified as Dileep Manji and Dhiraj Dhakal, the accused reportedly gagged the victim and attempted to overpower her, leading to physical struggles.

Following the altercation, which resulted in injuries to the woman's legs and arms, authorities have charged the men under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for trespass, assault, and criminal intimidation. Police have yet to ascertain any pre-existing relationship or dispute between the victim and the suspects.

