Dramatic Court Escape: Prisoner on the Run in Kushinagar

A prisoner who was transported to a local court from Deoria district jail managed to escape, according to police reports on Friday. The incident has led to the suspension of a police constable.

Shiva Bansfod, who was detained under the POCSO Act for a rape case in the Mahuadih area, took advantage of the situation during a court hearing to flee custody. The police have since registered a case for obstruction, based on a complaint filed by Constable Dilip Kumar Pandey.

Following the escape, four police teams were mobilized to track down Bansfod. Meanwhile, another case was filed against Constable Krishna Ram for negligence, and an investigation led by the Circle Officer is underway concerning departmental action.

(With inputs from agencies.)