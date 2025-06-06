Left Menu

Bihar Police STF Nabs Conspiracy Plotters with Arms Cache

The Bihar Police's Special Task Force has arrested four individuals, including a suspended constable, in Samastipur district for planning to assassinate two people. The operation led to the seizure of multiple firearms and documents related to immovable assets. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Samastipur | Updated: 06-06-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 14:51 IST
The Special Task Force (STF) of Bihar Police arrested four individuals, including a suspended constable, for allegedly plotting to murder two people in Samastipur district. Among the seized items were an AK-47 and an Insas rifle, ammunition, and documents of immovable assets.

Those arrested have been identified as Saroj Singh, a suspended constable, along with Nishant Kumar Rai, Prashuram Singh, and Munna Yadav. According to Additional Director General of Police Kundan Krishnan, searches at Singh's premises confirmed the plot to kill Prince Mukhiya and Naveen Singh.

As the STF and district police carried out their operation, the suspects attempted to flee and even fired shots, but no officers were injured. The accused have been detained, with further investigations underway as Saroj Singh faces previous criminal charges.

