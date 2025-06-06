Tragedy in Gaza: Aid Halts Amid Deadly Conflict
Ten Palestinians were killed by Israeli tank fire in Gaza. Concurrently, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation ceased aid distribution over safety concerns. The closures followed deadly shootings near its sites amid ongoing tensions between Israeli forces and Hamas, escalating after a ceasefire breakdown last March.
In a devastating turn of events, Israeli tank fire claimed the lives of ten Palestinians in Gaza on Friday, as confirmed by local health authorities. Meanwhile, a U.S.- and Israeli-backed aid group, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), announced the indefinite closure of its distribution sites, citing safety concerns.
No immediate comments were made by the Israeli military regarding the fatalities in Jabalia, a region already ravaged by conflict. The GHF, which distributes meals to Gaza residents, urged locals to avoid aid centres following a spate of deadly incidents near its operations. Despite these interruptions, the GHF plans to announce a reopening soon.
Criticism surrounds the GHF due to perceived neutrality issues, denied by the organization. This pause occurs amid heightened tensions following an Israeli military offensive against Hamas, resuming after an October 7 cross-border attack by the group shattered a brief ceasefire.
(With inputs from agencies.)
