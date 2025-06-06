Left Menu

Tragedy in Gaza: Aid Halts Amid Deadly Conflict

Ten Palestinians were killed by Israeli tank fire in Gaza. Concurrently, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation ceased aid distribution over safety concerns. The closures followed deadly shootings near its sites amid ongoing tensions between Israeli forces and Hamas, escalating after a ceasefire breakdown last March.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 16:00 IST
Tragedy in Gaza: Aid Halts Amid Deadly Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a devastating turn of events, Israeli tank fire claimed the lives of ten Palestinians in Gaza on Friday, as confirmed by local health authorities. Meanwhile, a U.S.- and Israeli-backed aid group, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), announced the indefinite closure of its distribution sites, citing safety concerns.

No immediate comments were made by the Israeli military regarding the fatalities in Jabalia, a region already ravaged by conflict. The GHF, which distributes meals to Gaza residents, urged locals to avoid aid centres following a spate of deadly incidents near its operations. Despite these interruptions, the GHF plans to announce a reopening soon.

Criticism surrounds the GHF due to perceived neutrality issues, denied by the organization. This pause occurs amid heightened tensions following an Israeli military offensive against Hamas, resuming after an October 7 cross-border attack by the group shattered a brief ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025