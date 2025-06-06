Notorious Gang Member Arrested in Delhi

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police's Special Cell has apprehended a crucial figure from the notorious Kapil Sangwan gang. Officials confirmed the arrest on Friday.

Identified as Amardeep alias Amar Lochab, the 48-year-old resident of Auchandi village in Bawana was wanted for a murder case in Faridabad and had been absconding for nearly two years. The accused fell under the radar for violations under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and Arms Act.

Acting on a tip-off, police set up a strategic trap near a canal on the Tikri-Jharoda road in Mundka. Amardeep, upon noticing police presence, attempted to escape, but was swiftly overpowered after a brief chase. A semi-automatic pistol and three live cartridges were recovered from him. During interrogation, he admitted to a series of past criminal offenses, including a high-profile murder and arms violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)