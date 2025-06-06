Left Menu

Notorious Gang Member Arrested in Delhi

Delhi Police's Special Cell has apprehended Amardeep, a key member of the Kapil Sangwan gang. Amardeep was wanted for several crimes, including a murder in Faridabad. He was caught with a pistol and live cartridges after a brief chase. He confessed to his involvement in multiple criminal activities.

Amardeep
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police's Special Cell has apprehended a crucial figure from the notorious Kapil Sangwan gang. Officials confirmed the arrest on Friday.

Identified as Amardeep alias Amar Lochab, the 48-year-old resident of Auchandi village in Bawana was wanted for a murder case in Faridabad and had been absconding for nearly two years. The accused fell under the radar for violations under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and Arms Act.

Acting on a tip-off, police set up a strategic trap near a canal on the Tikri-Jharoda road in Mundka. Amardeep, upon noticing police presence, attempted to escape, but was swiftly overpowered after a brief chase. A semi-automatic pistol and three live cartridges were recovered from him. During interrogation, he admitted to a series of past criminal offenses, including a high-profile murder and arms violations.

