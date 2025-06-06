Man Arrested for Heinous Crime Against Minor in Kolkata
A 22-year-old man in Kolkata was arrested for repeatedly raping a nine-year-old neighbor. The police acted on the mother's complaint, charging him under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and POCSO Act. The accused allegedly used chocolates to lure the victim and threatened her to maintain silence.
A 22-year-old man in Kolkata's Muchipara area has been arrested for allegedly raping a nine-year-old neighbor multiple times, police confirmed on Friday.
Following a complaint filed by the girl's mother, authorities promptly detained the suspect who now faces serious charges under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the POCSO Act.
The mother accused the man of repeatedly assaulting her daughter by enticing her with chocolates and threatening her should she report the incidents, which occurred prior to June 4 at his residence.
