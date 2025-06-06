Legal Battle Over Trump's Election Overhaul Proposal Intensifies

Democratic state attorneys general are set to contest President Donald Trump's executive order proposing extensive changes to U.S. election procedures. Filed in March, a lawsuit from 19 states contends the order infringes upon states' rights to control their own election laws, contradicting the Constitution's precedent of shared electoral management between states and Congress.

This order marks another contentious directive from Trump's second term, drawing swift legal challenges. Critics argue Trump's measures aim to consolidate election oversight under presidential control, raising concerns over executive overreach. The order demands voter citizenship proof and restricts mail-in ballots, further stirring legal complications.

Provisions requiring citizenship proof for federal election registration have already been blocked in separate litigation. While Trump asserts this order safeguards election integrity, opponents fear disenfranchisement of eligible voters. Ongoing hearings, including in Boston, test the constitutional boundary of executive influence on electoral laws.