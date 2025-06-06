India, Italy Deepen Economic Ties at 22nd JCEC Meet Co-Chaired in Brescia

In a powerful reaffirmation of Indo-Italian economic diplomacy, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Shri Piyush Goyal concluded a significant two-day visit to Italy, where he co-chaired the 22nd Session of the India-Italy Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation (JCEC) with H.E. Mr. Antonio Tajani, Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. The high-level bilateral meeting took place in Brescia, Italy’s renowned manufacturing and industrial powerhouse, underscoring the emphasis on industrial and commercial synergy.

A Vision for Strategic Economic Collaboration: 2025–2029

The JCEC 2025 session was aligned with the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025–2029, a framework designed to deepen bilateral economic resilience, promote sustainable development, and foster inclusive growth. With senior officials, industry stakeholders, and policy leaders in attendance, the discussions reflected the ambition and mutual respect that now define India-Italy economic relations.

The partners pledged to prioritise cooperation in several high-growth and strategic areas, notably:

Industry 4.0 and digital transformation

Aerospace and defence industrial cooperation

Energy transition and clean technologies

Sustainable mobility and infrastructure connectivity

Both sides highlighted the importance of joint investments in emerging sectors while recognizing their mutual responsibilities in addressing global challenges such as climate change and sustainable development.

Concrete Outcomes and Sectoral Initiatives

The JCEC concluded with a series of tangible agreements and commitments, including:

Formation of Joint Working Groups (JWGs) in the automobile and space sectors.

Strengthened bilateral cooperation in agriculture , food processing , and agri-tech , including areas such as: Sustainable agri-value chains Advanced agri-machinery and food packaging solutions Research and innovation in food safety and agri-inputs



India and Italy also agreed to collaborate in green hydrogen, biofuels, and renewable energy technologies, with a shared focus on reducing carbon footprints and achieving energy security.

A notable inclusion in the dialogue was mobility and migration, particularly the facilitation of skilled professional exchanges, thus contributing to the labor market needs and innovation ecosystems of both nations.

India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) also featured prominently in the talks, reflecting the desire for both countries to be central players in global supply chain resilience and connectivity initiatives.

Growth Forum: A Hub for Industrial Collaborations

In conjunction with the JCEC, a high-level India-Italy Growth Forum brought together over 90 Indian business leaders and top CEOs from both countries. This dynamic platform allowed for deep engagements between industries, promoting investments, joint ventures, and collaborative R&D in future-oriented sectors.

The Indian delegation visited leading Italian manufacturing facilities, participated in roundtables with Italian companies, and explored opportunities for joint industrial ventures. Shri Goyal also conducted one-on-one meetings with top Italian business leaders, many of whom expressed intent to expand manufacturing and operational footprints in India, citing India’s stable economic policies, large consumer base, and growing infrastructure.

A Sustainable Touch on World Environment Day

In a symbolic celebration of World Environment Day (June 5, 2025), Shri Piyush Goyal and Deputy PM Tajani visited A2A, a leading Italian waste-to-energy company based in Brescia. The visit signaled future cooperation in clean energy, waste management, and circular economy technologies.

As a meaningful gesture under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” (One Tree in Mother's Name) initiative, both leaders planted saplings at the Santa Giulia UNESCO World Heritage Site, honouring the memory of their mothers and affirming a joint commitment to sustainable living and heritage preservation.

Building Future-Ready Partnerships

Shri Goyal’s Italy visit has sent a strong signal about India’s rising profile in global trade and industry. By focusing on advanced technology, clean energy, and skilled workforce mobility, the India-Italy partnership is poised to enter a transformative phase of cooperation rooted in shared values, sustainable development, and economic opportunity.