Taiwan Rebukes China's Provocative Military Patrols

Taiwan has issued a stern rebuke to China's latest military maneuvers, accusing Beijing of engaging in provocative actions that escalate regional tensions. On Friday, Taiwan's defense ministry reported the presence of 21 Chinese military aircraft, including J-16 fighters, in addition to warships conducting joint combat readiness patrols near the island.

Labeling these actions as highly provocative, the ministry stressed that they undermine maritime rights, threaten regional peace, and disrupt the status quo. Despite regular reports of such activities, this public criticism marks a departure from Taiwan's usual responses.

China's defense ministry has not yet commented on the allegations. While Beijing claims Taiwan as sacred territory and reserves the right to conduct military drills, democratic Taiwan remains firm in its autonomy, with President Lai Ching-te asserting that the island's future rests with its people.

