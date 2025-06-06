Left Menu

Taiwan Rebukes China's Provocative Military Patrols

Taiwan has criticized China's military activities near its territory, describing them as 'provocative.' The Taiwanese defense ministry reported Chinese warplanes and ships conducting joint patrols, increasing regional tensions. Beijing regards Taiwan as its own, but Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te insists on the island's sovereignty, rejecting China's territorial claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 06-06-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 17:37 IST
Taiwan Rebukes China's Provocative Military Patrols
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan has issued a stern rebuke to China's latest military maneuvers, accusing Beijing of engaging in provocative actions that escalate regional tensions. On Friday, Taiwan's defense ministry reported the presence of 21 Chinese military aircraft, including J-16 fighters, in addition to warships conducting joint combat readiness patrols near the island.

Labeling these actions as highly provocative, the ministry stressed that they undermine maritime rights, threaten regional peace, and disrupt the status quo. Despite regular reports of such activities, this public criticism marks a departure from Taiwan's usual responses.

China's defense ministry has not yet commented on the allegations. While Beijing claims Taiwan as sacred territory and reserves the right to conduct military drills, democratic Taiwan remains firm in its autonomy, with President Lai Ching-te asserting that the island's future rests with its people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025