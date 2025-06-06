Taiwan Rebukes China's Provocative Military Maneuvers
Taiwan accused China of escalating tensions in the region with provocative military patrols, involving aircraft and ships near the island. Taiwan's defense ministry condemned these actions, which it considers a threat to regional stability. The tension comes amid already strained relations due to differing views on Taiwan's status.
Taiwan has accused China of escalating regional tensions through provocative military patrols involving warplanes and warships near the island. This unusually stern public rebuke addresses China's routine military activities, which Taiwan views as an infringement of its maritime rights and a threat to regional peace.
The Taiwanese defense ministry reported the detection of 21 Chinese military aircraft, including J-16 fighters, in conjunction with warships conducting 'joint combat readiness patrols'. The ministry stressed that these acts undermine the status quo and pose a significant threat to the region's stability.
The patrols occurred shortly after a discussion between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump, in which Xi urged cautious handling of the Taiwan issue. Taiwan remains a pivotal and sensitive issue in Sino-American relations, with Taiwan emphasizing its democratic governance and maintaining focus on its defense capabilities.
