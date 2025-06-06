U.S. Citizen Joseph Tater Leaves Russia After Compulsory Treatment
Joseph Tater, a U.S. citizen detained in Moscow for petty hooliganism and psychiatric treatment, has left Russia. Initially sentenced to jail, Tater was later diagnosed with a mental disorder and discharged from a psychiatric clinic, leaving his current location unknown.
Joseph Tater, a U.S. citizen who was detained in Moscow last year, has left Russia, Russian state media reported. Tater was initially sentenced to 15 days in jail for 'petty hooliganism' at a Moscow hotel, accusations he denied. He faced further investigation for allegedly assaulting a police officer.
In April, a court determined Tater was not criminally responsible due to a mental health diagnosis, allowing his release from pre-trial detention. Subsequently, he was transferred to a psychiatric facility for treatment but has since been discharged.
Reports from TASS indicate Tater has left the country, though his current location remains unknown according to law enforcement sources.
(With inputs from agencies.)
