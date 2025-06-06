U.S. Citizen Joseph Tater Leaves Russia After Compulsory Treatment

Joseph Tater, a U.S. citizen who was detained in Moscow last year, has left Russia, Russian state media reported. Tater was initially sentenced to 15 days in jail for 'petty hooliganism' at a Moscow hotel, accusations he denied. He faced further investigation for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

In April, a court determined Tater was not criminally responsible due to a mental health diagnosis, allowing his release from pre-trial detention. Subsequently, he was transferred to a psychiatric facility for treatment but has since been discharged.

Reports from TASS indicate Tater has left the country, though his current location remains unknown according to law enforcement sources.

