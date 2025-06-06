Canada's Unemployment Peaks Amid Economic Challenges
Canada's unemployment rate in May surged to its highest level in nearly nine years, excluding the COVID-19 peak, with 1.6 million jobless people. This rise, driven by flat employment growth and tariffs, increases economic uncertainty. Analysts foresee continued challenges as wages stagnate and job search durations lengthen.
Canada witnessed a significant rise in its unemployment rate in May, reaching the highest figures in almost nine years outside the COVID-19 pandemic's peak periods. According to Statistics Canada, the unemployment figure soared to 7%, marking an increase from April's 6.9%, with 1.6 million people jobless in May.
The stagnation in employment growth compounded by a burgeoning population has contributed to the concerning figures, even in the absence of mass layoffs. Analysts, who had anticipated such a rise due to U.S. tariffs, confirm the projected trends with a marginal rise in employment of less than 9,000, amidst a standard error margin of 32,000.
The imposition of tariffs by the Trump administration has exacerbated economic challenges, limiting investments and job growth, alongside fluctuations in the Canadian dollar and bond yield changes. As hiring hesitates, the average duration of unemployment has increased, signaling a continuing trend in economic instability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Canada
- unemployment
- economy
- jobless
- tariffs
- employment
- growth
- Statscan
- Canadian dollar
- wage growth
ALSO READ
Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections
Budget 2025: NZ Govt Focuses on Growth, Jobs and Cost of Living Relief
Fitch Upgrades India's Growth Potential Amid Global Adjustments
ECB's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Economic Growth
RBI Anticipates Deeper Rate Cuts Amid Slower Economic Growth