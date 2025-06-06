Canada's Unemployment Peaks Amid Economic Challenges

Canada witnessed a significant rise in its unemployment rate in May, reaching the highest figures in almost nine years outside the COVID-19 pandemic's peak periods. According to Statistics Canada, the unemployment figure soared to 7%, marking an increase from April's 6.9%, with 1.6 million people jobless in May.

The stagnation in employment growth compounded by a burgeoning population has contributed to the concerning figures, even in the absence of mass layoffs. Analysts, who had anticipated such a rise due to U.S. tariffs, confirm the projected trends with a marginal rise in employment of less than 9,000, amidst a standard error margin of 32,000.

The imposition of tariffs by the Trump administration has exacerbated economic challenges, limiting investments and job growth, alongside fluctuations in the Canadian dollar and bond yield changes. As hiring hesitates, the average duration of unemployment has increased, signaling a continuing trend in economic instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)